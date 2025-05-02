By David Krogh
The name Silas Christofferson is not known to many Oregonians. However, he was one of several early aviation daredevils who flew in Oregon during the dawn of powered flight. His most famous flight was during the Rose Festival of 1912 when he took off in an early Curtiss pusher aircraft from the roof of the Multnomah Hotel in downtown Portland and flew over the Columbia River to the (then) Pearson Airfield. And Christofferson is only one of many aviators who added their names and exploits to the annals of aviation history in Oregon. (Of interest: modern day aviator Tom Murphy repeated Christofferson’s flight in 1995, which many Portlanders may recall seeing either in person or on the news.)
Now there is no easy way to discuss aviation history as it includes such a broad category of events. However, Portland history writer Arthur H. Redman has taken a noteworthy crack at it in his new book entitled Oregon Aviation: A Daring History. And “daring” is probably putting it mildly considering the time frame described in this book for aviation in Oregon (the mid 1800’s to 1942) and the early types of aircraft illustrated.
This book is extremely well organized and in chronological order. It is thoroughly researched and packed with a plethora of historical information which should pique any reader’s interest in aviation history. The book initially discusses the beginnings of aviation (first balloons and then on to early aircraft) and how these relate to Oregon. Next Redman discusses early aviation in Oregon, aviation companies, historic airports and specific men and women aviators. Finally, the book finishes with a discussion of aviation impacts to Oregon during the early years of WWII.
Redman doesn’t have a background in aviation, however, “My interest in Oregon aviation is from a historical perspective emphasizing technological innovation and the human story that goes along with it. I was deeply moved learning how many young men under 30 years of age flew in Oregon and lost their lives before 1921 and I hope this book honors their memory.”
The author admitted he wrote this book to fill niches, which he found lacking in other aviation history accounts. Redman also attempts to make the text interesting and personable. Redman’s research focused primarily on newspaper and periodical articles. “Newspaper articles and ads are a source material of events and airshows showing how the public learned about aviation and are not just rehashes written in books many years later.” This research tends to bring the information closer to home and is more identifiable to the general public.
Getting back to Christofferson, the replica of his aircraft that Murphy flew is on display at the Pearson Air Museum. “I devoted a whole chapter to Silas Christofferson and the Pearson Museum with its Tom Murphy video, along with pieces of the Hindenburg, displays and Curtiss Pusher replica; a most interesting place for anyone interested in history to visit.”
According to the Oregon Department of Aviation, there are at least 97 airports, airstrips or aviation facilities within Oregon (not including many unimproved and/or grass airstrips). Obviously, Redman could not include a discussion of all these within his book. “I included airports of historical significance, beginning with the first Portland Municipal Airport at Eastmoreland and included a picture on ‘Tightwad Hill’ at the current Rose City golf course, the site of the first airplane flight in Oregon.” Over time, many of these historic airfields have disappeared.
Redman encourages those interested in aviation history in Oregon to visit any of the several aviation related museums within the state. “The Western Antiques Aeroplane and Automobile Museum in Hood River display of a 1902 Wright Glider replica and viewing a Long Henderson Longster III were inspiring. The Evergreen Museum, with Howard Hughes’ Spruce Goose flying boat, a replica of the Wright flier and German WWII jet plane with the Nazi insignia and disclaimers, is itself a world-wide tourist destination. The blimp hanger building in Tillamook is in itself a monument to aviation in Oregon.”
Of special interest is the chapter on WWII impacts to Oregon and two chapters about both Oregon men and women aviators. “What I want readers to gain most from this book is that Oregon men and women made important contributions to American aviation and progress.”
Oregon Aviation: A Daring History is published by The History Press. For more information about this book and the author, go to arcadiapublishing.com.
This book is available both online and at several local booksellers. Redman also added, “the Oregon Book Fair occurs in November at the Oregon Historical Society and I hope to be there.”
1 thought on “Oregon Aviation: A Daring History”
To the Editor.
The UFO Fest is held at McMinnville this year from May 16 to 17. UFO sightings are not new. In conjunction with the Fest, my book Oregon Aviation, A Daring History has a section, pages 30 to 32, on the Airships Hoaxes of 1896.
Regards,
Art Redman
Southeast Portland