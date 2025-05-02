Free Voter Assistance Available

The May 20 Special District Election is approaching and Multnomah County Elections stands ready to support all voters who need assistance, not only providing services in multiple languages but also offering several accommodations for people with disabilities. Assistance includes marking or reading the ballot; understanding election rules; and steps in voting. Voters who need assistance can go to multnomahvotes.gov, call 503.988.8683, email elections@multco.us or visit the Multnomah County Duniway-Lovejoy Elections Building (1040 SE Morrison St.) for support.
Multnomah County Elections has multilingual staff available to support voters in their preferred language. They can also provide an interpreter, free of charge, to any resident who needs help in a language other than English. Telephone or video interpretation is available in any language, including American Sign Language (ASL).
Free voting- and election-related assistance from Multnomah Voter Assistance Teams for those with disabilities can help voters at their home, at any facility they may live in or at the Multnomah County Duniway-Lovejoy Elections Building. Legally, employers or union representatives cannot provide voter assistance. But voters can also ask for help from a friend, family member or someone they know and trust.
Voters who need accommodations can also choose to use an Independent Voting Unit (IVU) that allows them to vote privately and independently. IVUs are essentially a tablet system that allows voters to use adaptive technology to vote and are available at the Multnomah County Duniway-Lovejoy Elections Building.
IVU users who prefer or need to hear their ballot read aloud can wear a headset that allows them to adjust the volume and speed of the digital reader. The tablet’s touchscreen has adjustable font sizes and three contrasting color-sets, but it can be turned off. Markings are available in English and Braille, and voters can hold either the touchscreen or a controller in their lap. That means voters can use the device while sitting down, using a mobility device or standing, with support from an adjustable table.
The election includes contests for local school district boards, community college district boards, the Multnomah and Clackamas County Education Service District boards, rural fire district boards, the Urban Flood Safety and Water Quality District board, water district boards and local ballot measures. Voters’ Pamphlets and ballots were mailed out at the end of April to all registered voters. Call 503.998.VOTE if you do not receive your ballot.
Free Voter Assistance Available
The May 20 Special District Election is approaching and Multnomah County Elections stands ready to support all voters who need assistance, not only providing services in multiple languages but also offering several accommodations for people with disabilities. Assistance includes marking or reading the ballot; understanding election rules; and steps in voting. Voters who need assistance can go to multnomahvotes.gov, call 503.988.8683, email elections@multco.us or visit the Multnomah County Duniway-Lovejoy Elections Building (1040 SE Morrison St.) for support.