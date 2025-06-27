The Oregon Music Hall of Fame (OMHOF) announces 2025 inductees and scholarship winners Tuesday, July 15, 5 pm at Laurelhurst Club (3721 SE Ankeny St.). The free, public event will have complimentary appetizers and a no host bar.
This year seven scholarships will be awarded, each $2,500, to students from a variety of Oregon towns and cities. The scholarship recipients will be on hand and will perform live.
OMHOF was formed in 2003 to promote and preserve the musical arts in the state of Oregon. Since its formation, OMHOF has been in the forefront of fundraising for music education in schools that do not have existing music programs and awarding high school seniors scholarships for their college musical studies and degrees. For more information, contact Janeen Rundle OMHOF Co-Founder & Director of College Scholarships/Music Education at janeen@omhof.org.
OMHOF Inductees, Scholarship Winners
The Oregon Music Hall of Fame (OMHOF) announces 2025 inductees and scholarship winners Tuesday, July 15, 5 pm at Laurelhurst Club (3721 SE Ankeny St.). The free, public event will have complimentary appetizers and a no host bar.