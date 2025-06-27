Summer Free For All Returns

Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) is bringing back their wildly popular series of Summer Free For All events for 2025. Free live music, movies and cultural events start Wednesday, July 2 citywide, thanks to the 2020 voter-approved Parks Local Option Levy (Parks Levy).
This year’s program features more than 40 events for all ages, including multicultural festivals, free outdoor movies, concerts and more ways to experience community across the city. “It’s just not summer in Portland until Summer Free For All gets going again,” says PP&R Director Adena Long. “There is nothing like experiencing live music or enjoying an outdoor movie with your loved ones in your favorite neighborhood park.”
Events include festivals, concerts (starting at 6:30 pm), movies (starting at 7:30 pm with screenings beginning after dusk) and special events. In inner SE alone, you’ll find a Son de Cuba concert Thursday, July 10 at Mt. Tabor Park Amphitheater; the movie Galaxy Quest Thursday, July 17 at Colonel Summers Park; the movie Despicable Me 4 at Brentwood Park Friday, July 18; and a Wamba concert at Kenilworth Park Saturday, July 19.
For a complete schedule and information about events taking place throughout July and August, visit portland.gov/parks/arts-culture/summer-free-all/cultural-events. Schedules are available in English and Spanish, with more languages coming soon, including Ukrainian, Tongan, Russian, Somali, Chinese and Vietnamese.
Movie in the Park. Photo by PP&R.