What is Naturopathic Medicine? Why Might I Consider a Naturopathic Practitioner?

Let’s be honest: naturopathic medicine is a little unclear. Is it just herbs and vitamins? Are naturopaths real doctors? And why would you see one instead of a “regular” provider?
Chances are you’ve seen a naturopathic clinic in your neighborhood or know someone who swears by their naturopathic doctor (ND). Naturopathic medicine is a unique approach to healthcare that blends modern science with natural therapies. It’s grounded in the belief that the body has an innate ability to heal when given the right support. Rather than just managing symptoms, naturopathic doctors aim to identify and treat the root causes of illness.
In Oregon, naturopathic doctors are fully licensed medical professionals. They attend a four-year naturopathic medical school—such as the National University of Natural Medicine in Portland—and are regulated by the Oregon Board of Naturopathic Medicine. Their training includes conventional medical sciences, diagnosis, and pharmacology, along with natural therapies like nutrition, herbal medicine, lifestyle counseling and physical medicine. In Oregon, licensed NDs can prescribe medications, order lab work and imaging, perform minor procedures and even serve as primary care providers.
People often seek naturopathic care for ongoing or complex conditions such as fatigue, digestive disorders, autoimmune diseases, hormonal imbalances like thyroid issues or menopause, chronic stress and anxiety, allergies, metabolic conditions and more. Many patients also see NDs for preventive care, looking to optimize sleep, digestion, immune function and long-term wellness. Some patients use naturopathic medicine as a stand-alone form of primary care, while others use it alongside conventional care to create a more integrated health plan.
One of the biggest draws of naturopathic care is the time and attention patients receive. Appointments with NDs are often 45-90 minutes long. This allows for a more detailed understanding of your health history and current concerns. This deeper relationship supports personalized care and allows providers to explore not just what’s wrong, but why it’s happening. Another reason people turn to naturopathic medicine is the preference for natural treatment options. While NDs are trained and licensed to prescribe medication, they often begin with lifestyle changes, dietary support, herbal medicine and other non-pharmaceutical interventions. The flexibility to offer both natural and conventional options is one of the unique benefits of working with a naturopath.
Many patients also appreciate that naturopathic care focuses on prevention. Rather than waiting until something goes wrong, NDs help patients build resilience and improve their overall health before symptoms appear. This proactive approach can be especially helpful for those with a family history of chronic illness or for anyone who simply wants to feel better day-to-day.
When searching for a naturopathic doctor it’s a good idea to get referrals from friends, or read online reviews on Google and Yelp. Portland Monthly publishes a Top Docs edition every year that includes the highest rated naturopaths in town. Also, your insurance company will have a list of covered naturopaths that you can access online. Most Oregon insurances cover both in person and telemedicine naturopathic visits.
In short, naturopathic medicine is not alternative—it’s an integrated, respected part of the healthcare landscape. Whether you’re managing a chronic condition, seeking a fresh perspective or looking for a provider who takes time to truly understand your health, naturopathic medicine may be a great fit. It offers thoughtful, whole-person care rooted in science, nature and a deep respect for your body’s ability to heal. And it’s probably available right in your neighborhood.
Oliver Leonetti
Inner Gate Health & Wellness
503.284.6996
InnerGatePDX.com
Editor’s note: Wellness Word is an informational column which is not meant to replace a healthcare professional’s diagnosis, treatment or medication.