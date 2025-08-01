Business Association Notes – August 2025

82nd Avenue Business Association
By Jacob Loeb
Damage to small businesses from theft often extends far beyond the items stolen. The cost of temporary window or door board-up services and subsequent repairs can significantly impact low-margin operations. The City of Portland works through several programs to support affected operators, enabling them to recover from unexpected costs.
Recently, the Local Small Business Expanded Repair/Restore Grant Program has reopened to assist small businesses in the City of Portland with the costs associated with physical and economic damage resulting from break-ins and vandalism. The City designed these grants to help eligible companies stay operational while contributing to a healthy street environment. Prosper Portland will provide eligible applicants with up to $25,000 from the program for specific repairs paid on a reimbursement basis.
Business owners can visit prosperportland.us/portfolio-items/local-small-business-repair-restore-grants to determine their eligibility and apply, or they can email ExpandedRepair@prosperportland.us with questions about the program.
The 82nd Avenue Business Association is committed to supporting our members by providing access to programs like this and advocating for their interests to local leaders, championing the continued funding of these programs. Please consider joining our organization 82ndaveba.com/join.
Foster Area Business Association
By Jeff Lynott
August is an exciting month on SE Foster Rd.! Saturday, August 9, 11 am-5 pm the Foster Summer Soiree will return with sidewalk vendors in front of participating businesses, food and drink specials and fun activations in Laurelwood Park. Follow along on Instagram (@fostersummersoiree).
There will be a community-led street cleanup on SE Foster Rd. August 9, too! This is a monthly cleanup, which will happen through December every second Saturday of the month (10 am-12 pm, starting at Laurelwood Park).
If you’re interested in Foster Rd.’s unique history as a theater district and streetcar corridor, join us and Slabtown Tours for monthly historic tours of SE Foster. Learn about all these events at fosterarea.com/events or email fosterarea@gmail.com to learn more and/or get involved with FABA.