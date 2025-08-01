Central Eastside Parking Rate Increase

In July, the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) updated on-street and public garage parking rates for the 2025-2026 fiscal year across the city’s five parking districts which include the Central Eastside, Downtown, Northwest, Lloyd and Marquam Hill. Parking data shows there is rising demand for space across the city as vibrant events, shopping and dining continue to grow and expand across Portland. According to PBOT, the cost of on-street parking in Portland remains substantially lower than most major west coast cities with the new hourly rate in the Central Eastside being $2.
The start of the new fiscal year also marks the start of a phased expansion of pay-to-park hours for on-street parking in each district to 10 pm daily (not including Sundays for districts outside of downtown) in response to the growing needs and activities in neighborhoods. The Central Eastside will be the first district to expand hours starting August 1. Expanded hours will be rolled out to other districts through December with notifications sent out prior to the time change.
PBOT said extending on-street pay-to-park hours will provide more turnover and customer parking for local businesses, particularly restaurants, bars and entertainment venues that are open late into the evening.
While parking rates are data-driven and set to achieve the goals of parking management, parking revenue is a key component of PBOT’s budget. Funding from pay-to-park on-street parking and parking permits goes toward the bureau’s General Transportation Revenue, which funds the bureau’s basic maintenance and operations of the transportation system.
On-street parking rates for all districts can be found at portland.gov/transportation/parking/parking-guide.
Photo by PBOT.