PBOT to Expand Curbside EV Charging

The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) is taking the next steps to install more convenient, reliable and affordable chargers for electric vehicles across the city and they are looking for residents to get involved. The City of Portland understands that a lack of charging options can be a barrier for people looking to purchase an electric vehicle, especially if they are unable to charge their vehicle at home.
With existing public charging stations unevenly spread across the city, PBOT is working with utility partners Portland General Electric and Pacific Power to fill the gaps by installing roughly 40 EV chargers on utility poles. The poles were selected based on PBOT’s new EV Charging in the Public Right-of-Way policy location and siting criteria, their proximity to apartments and commercial districts and distance from existing charging stations.
Through early 2026, the PBOT project team will share information about the project at public events and group meetings to ensure that neighborhoods are notified about forthcoming EV charger installations. Information will include the benefits of EV ownership (lower maintenance and fuel costs) and incentives to defray purchase costs, including state rebates for new and used EVs. September events include Downtown Sunday Parkways Sunday, September 14 and Electrify PDX Home Electrification Fair Saturday, September 27.
People who would like to see EV chargers in their neighborhood, where they work, recreate or shop regularly can fill out the MapSurvey at bit.ly/4fO7vpt. PBOT notes the intent is to gather information about demand and they cannot guarantee chargers will be installed at or near all suggested locations.
Utility pole charging station. Photo by PBOT.