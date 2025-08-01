Protect Your EBT Card

With electronic theft of benefits from Oregon Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards on the rise, the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has issued tips on ways people can protect their EBT card. Criminals use methods like skimming devices to steal card numbers and personal identification numbers (PIN). Once they have the information, they can steal food and cash benefits.
Theft of food and cash benefits—Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)—is a growing and serious problem nationwide and here in Oregon. In 2024, 1,500 Oregon families reported their food or cash benefits were stolen, likely through organized fraud.
ODHS urges everyone who uses SNAP or TANF to protect their EBT card and benefits. It is recommended to freeze your card between uses and unfreeze it when you’re ready to make a purchase. Also block out-of-state and online purchases to protect your card from unauthorized use. Both of these things can be done by visiting the ebtEDGE website or using the mobile app.
People should make a habit of checking their account regularly for any unusual charges. If you see a charge you didn’t make, report it immediately. Cancel your card and call the replacement card line at 855.328.6715 weekdays 8:30 am-4:30 pm. Outside of those hours, call the 24-hour customer service line (888.997.4447) to cancel your card. Then follow up by requesting a replacement card during business hours. Replacement cards are sent by mail, usually within five business days.
Additional steps to protect your card include keeping your PIN secret, changing your PIN regularly and inspecting card readers carefully for anything that looks unusual. If you receive a text message or message on social media asking for your EBT card number or PIN, ignore it. ODHS will never ask for your information via text or through social media. It’s also recommended to use your benefits regularly to cover your needs instead of letting them add up. If you leave a lot of money on your EBT card, you may be at a higher risk of theft.
Protect Your EBT Card
With electronic theft of benefits from Oregon Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards on the rise, the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has issued tips on ways people can protect their EBT card. Criminals use methods like skimming devices to steal card numbers and personal identification numbers (PIN). Once they have the information, they can steal food and cash benefits.