Keeping the Weekend Warrior in You Safe and Healthy

What is a weekend warrior? A “weekend warrior” is a term, often used in a lighthearted or even slightly humorous way to describe someone who engages in physically demanding activities or sports primarily on weekends.
Why is it important? Individuals who engage in strenuous physical activity infrequently, often after a week of inactivity, can end up with several problems, primarily increased risk of injuries when suddenly subjected to intense activity. Even at the end of summer, projects on weekends such as lifting piles of leaves can lead to injury. If you do winter sports, you’ll need to prepare for those as well.
How do we prevent injury when doing the sports and activities we love? According to the Greater Pittsburgh Orthopedic Associates, important things to remember are: don’t forget to warm up and cool down, stretch regularly, stay hydrated, do strength training during the week, avoid overdoing it, use proper form and listen to your body.
What type of stretching should I do? According to silversneakers.com, important stretches include overhead side stretch, shoulder and arm stretches, hamstring and calf stretches, lying down and hugging your knees to your chest and cat/cow stretch. They should be done before and after exercise but you can do it more often if you would like. As a rule of thumb, 30 seconds of stretching on each side is great.
What exercises should I be doing to make me stronger and prevent injury? Important foundational exercises include squatting, pulling, pushing, rotation and core as well as balance. Some examples of these are squats or a chair sit to stand; a rowing movement with bands, dumbbells or a rowing machine; pushing, such as floor or wall push-ups; rotation, such as twisting with a band or dumbbell; plank position for core; and standing on one foot for balance.
What other kinds of injuries could occur? According to orlandohealth.com, the most common injuries are sprains, strains and different forms of tendinitis. Overuse injuries are also common if you are doing mostly one kind of sport or activity. Your back and joints need to be protected if they are sensitive, painful or arthritic.
Do I have to warm up and cool down? According to silversneakers.com, warming up helps prepare muscles and joints for exercise, making them more flexible and less susceptible to injury. Cooling down helps gradually lower the heart rate and body temperature, preventing muscle stiffness and potential injury. A warm-up could include light cardio, like a slow walk, followed by dynamic stretches (movements that mimic the exercise to be performed). For your cool down, include light cardio and static stretches (holding a stretch for a period of time) to help the body recover and improve flexibility. Listen to your body, pay attention to how your body feels and adjust the duration and intensity of warm-up and cool-down routines.
How do I maintain strength and flexibility all year round? Strength training, stretching and cardio should be maintained year-round. Cross training during the off-season is a great way to help with any overuse injuries and give yourself a chance to try different forms of exercise.
When should I see a professional for guidance? If you are unfamiliar with weightlifting and stretching, consult a qualified personal trainer to teach you how to do the exercises/stretches with proper form. If you have soft tissue injuries, a physical therapist is an additional asset. If you’re having bone, joint or spine problems, you may want to talk with an orthopedic or sports medicine doctor. They can also communicate with your physical therapist and personal trainer to design the best plan for you.
Should I stop being active if I have injuries? That will depend on the severity of the injury and whether it needs rest, activity or a combination of both. Speak with the professionals listed above and follow their advice; but in most cases you will want to continue as much activity as you can. Movement keeps joints lubricated; tendons, ligaments and fascia flexible; and bones strong. Even if you have an injury on one side, you can still strengthen the rest of your body.
Finally, find a few or many forms of exercise that you enjoy and try to be active as much as you can during the week. Even short sessions of walking, stretching or strengthening will help. Don’t forget to bring some friends, stay hydrated and have fun!
Editor’s note: Wellness Word is an informational column which is not meant to replace a healthcare professional’s diagnosis, treatment or medication.