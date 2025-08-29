Original Chef/Owner Dave Marth Re-opens 3 Doors Down Café

By Ellen Spitaleri
Sometimes the planets do align, and things swing back to the way they used to be. A case in point is the grand re-opening of 3 Doors Down, the much-loved Hawthorne neighborhood café that closed in October 2019. But the big news is that Dave Marth, the original chef/owner of the café, is back, serving up the same Pacific Northwest Italian food, using fresh, local ingredients. In addition, many of the original kitchen and serving staff have also returned.
“They are so supportive, so enthusiastic,” Marth said, noting that he has also welcomed returning customers who are happy that the café re-opened in June. “A lot of people met here and now they recognize each other after five years,” he added.
Marth and Kathy Bergin, his former partner, opened 3 Doors Down in 1994. “She was an integral part of the café, and in many ways one of the reasons for its success for 27 years. I’ve implemented many of her values and procedures into the rebirth of 3 Doors Down,” Marth said. The couple separated a few years before the sale of the café, when they both had different business ideas they wanted to pursue. But COVID hit just as they sold the café and forced them to put a hold on those ventures. Fast forward to 2025, when Marth heard that the new owner had closed 3 Doors Down. “It took a piece of my heart, so I decided to revive the café,” he said, adding that he always thought of the café as being the “cornerstone of SE Portland” where people gather to meet and enjoy good food.
The best thing about being back is “seeing the clientele walking in, happy to be back,” Marth said. He noted that there have been some changes in the Hawthorne neighborhood in his absence, but the people and the “vibe” have stayed the same. That describes the menu at 3 Doors Down as well, as Marth offers many of the same dishes that were customer favorites when he first opened the café. Penne pasta with spicy vodka sauce and house-made sausage is a much-requested staple, along with seafood fettuccine in Fra Diavolo sauce.
Marth’s personal favorite is the Carlton Farms pork chop, submerged for two days in a sugar, salt and seasonal spices brine. It is grilled and then served with mashed potatoes and broccoli. First courses include salads, steamer clams and antipasti, while main dishes offer a choice of pastas, a Painted Hills flat-iron steak served with green beans and fingerling potatoes and grilled Oregon Albacore, served with squash and wild rice. Banana cream pie, crème caramel and tiramisu are among the desserts; a wide range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks are also available.
Rachel Blythe, Marth’s life partner and one of the original employees at 3 Doors Down when it first opened, noted that Marth was one of the first in the Hawthorne neighborhood to serve “elevated food in an unpretentious environment,” just as that trend took off in the 1990s.
“It was a destination restaurant,” she said, adding that for her things have come full circle. “I’m here to support Dave, to welcome people back, see familiar faces and to help train the new staff,” Blythe said. “Dave is an excellent boss, and it is a testament to him that he has cultivated an environment that is welcoming, warm and professional,” she added.
Both have been experiencing the “deep joy” of seeing the number of loyal followers returning to the café, Blythe said, adding that “there has been a line out the door every night; what a welcome it has been.”
Blythe recommends that diners visit the website to make reservations, although there is often room for walk-ins at the bar. The bottom line for Marth is that he is glad to be back in familiar surroundings serving former customers and introducing new customers to his dishes. He added, “I share a passion for food; I love making people happy with food.”
3 Doors Down Cafe
1429 SE 37th Ave.
971.754.4361
3doorsdowncafe.com
Dave Marth, original chef and owner of 3 Doors Down Cafe, is back offering Pacific Northwest Italian dishes. Photo by Ellen Spitaleri.