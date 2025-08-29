The Portland Arts Project Grants Program is currently accepting submissions to support the making and sharing of artistic work and the development of the arts community in Portland. Individual artists, arts organizations, arts businesses and other nonprofits are eligible to apply for grant funding that supports arts programs and activities that have community impact.
Artists and organizations can apply to support artistic projects including programming, presentations, events or artistic development that results in sharing learning or activity with the public. Applicants will be asked to clearly explain what the grant funding would support, and then make a case for how the public investment of the grant will impact both the applicant and the community.
Grants are available for $1,000, $2,000, $3,000, $4,000 and $5,000. Application questions will increase as the requested amount increases. Applications, available at racc.org/apply, are due by Wednesday, September 24, 5 pm. Grant awards are based on funds available, panel rankings and Regional Arts & Culture Council’s (RACC) work to increase investment in under-represented communities. Awardees will be announced in late January 2026 via email and the RACC Opportunity Portal.
The RACC administers the grant through the Portland Office of Arts & Culture’s Small Grants Program. Eligibility is restricted to applicants legally residing or headquartered within the City of Portland.
Additional information and frequently asked questions are available at racc.org/grants/portland-arts-project-grant. In-person and virtual Project Budget Office Hour work sessions are scheduled for Friday, September 5 and Friday, September 12. An Instagram Live will be held Monday, September 15, 12 pm @regionalarts to answer prospective applicant questions.
Portland Arts Project Grants Application Window Open
