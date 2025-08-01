Portland By Cycle Rides

The Portland Bureau of Transportation’s (PBOT) Portland by Cycle program has developed a list of suggested rides around Portland, all of which are loops and centered around low-traffic streets, neighborhood greenways, off-street paths and bike lanes. There are rides in every part of the city, with four in SE.
The ride maps include the round-trip mileage, a description of the ride and turn by turn arrows to help you navigate. Browse them online or download a PDF to print and bring along. Rides are grouped by city quadrant (N, NE, SE, SW and Central City).
In SE, there’s a 5.6 mile The Art of Foster Ride that is flat and includes some paved trails, pedestrian/bike bridge and short sections with bike lanes on busier streets. The ride, beginning/ending at the Portland Mercado (7538 SE Foster Rd.), is like a treasure hunt of more than a dozen vibrant murals and street paintings that dot the Foster-Powell area.
A slightly longer ride, 7.5 miles, is the Ladd’s Key to SE Portland Ride. It’s mostly flat with moderate hills, shared roadways, bike lanes and two bike/pedestrian overpasses with elevators. Discover the unique neighborhoods of SE and experience bike infrastructure of new and old Portland while enjoying views from the Bob Stacey Crossing and Lafayette St. overpasses (visit portland.gov/transportation/pbot-elevators for updates on the status of the elevator). The ride starts/ends at Ladd Circle Park and the Rose Garden (SE 16th Ave. and SE Harrison St.).
The longest ride, if you choose to hit all of the points along the way, is the Summer of Pride 2023 Bike Tour: Southeast Loop. The mostly flat, six to eight mile route, starts/ends at SE 14th Ave. and Division St. The ride map identifies 10 different Queer-owned businesses, including retail shops, restaurants, cafes, bookstores and nightlife locations along the route (this map was created in 2023 and some of the businesses may no longer be open).
The shortest of the SE rides is the Sellwood-Moreland Nature Ride. Clocking in at 4.8 miles, it’s mostly flat with two short hill sections, paved trails and neighborhood greenways. Ride along the Springwater Corridor Trail through Oaks Bottom Wetlands and Wildlife Refuge and neighborhood greenways of Sellwood-Moreland. For a break, consider a picnic or visit nearby Westmoreland Park along the way. The ride begins/ends at Sellwood Riverfront Park, SE Spokane St. and SE Oaks Park Way.
For details and maps of all of the suggested rides, visit portland.gov/transportation/walking-biking-transit-safety/suggested-rides. No bike? No problem. There are several shops in town that offer rentals as well as BIKETOWN, Portland’s Bike Share system (biketownpdx.com).
Photo by PBOT.