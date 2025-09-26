Saturday, October 4, 6 pm the Lincoln Street United Methodist Church (5145 SE Lincoln St.) will host the West Coast Brazilian Jazz Collective, an all-woman quartet that tours the Bay Area and the Pacific Northwest. The group is composed of internationally renowned flautist Rebecca Kleinmann, noted educator and percussionist Ami Molinelli, in-demand bassist Tomoko Funaki and local jazz pianist Kerry Politzer. In their two years performing together, they have performed at the legendary San Francisco club, Mr. Tipples, among other venues.
There is no cover charge for the event as it has been funded by a grant from the Regional Arts and Culture Council (RACC) for the group’s fall residency in Portland. Donations are accepted.
Brazilian Jazz Collective
