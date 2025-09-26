Neighborhood Notes – October 2025

HAND
By Jill Riebesehl
The Hosford-Abernethy Neighborhood Association Board quickly got down to business regarding a new project being planned for our neighborhood. There had been news stories about a proposed bottle redemption center. We wondered how it would affect us, as well as the Brooklyn neighborhood. The People’s Depot is an alternative recycling center run by the Ground Score Assoc., which serves informal collectors with immediate cash payouts for returned bottles and cans. It is different from official redemption centers run by the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative. While both are part of the state’s Bottle Bill system, official bottle drop locations are more formal and process higher volumes for the general public. The Depot is focused on helping a specific vulnerable population with on-demand service and cash.
Hank Smith, from Portland Solutions, and several Depot representatives shared information about the organization, its goals and whether they thought it would be a good fit for our neighborhood and answered our many questions. The site is off SE Powell Blvd. at 1041 SE Brooklyn St.; plans are to open within a couple of months.
Members of the Board discussed the possibility of a good neighbor agreement with the Depot, like we have with the Clinton Triangle Shelter. Such GNA work includes the set up a framework for having points of contact, understanding the parameters of operation and having an ongoing conversation for resolving problems and maintaining good relationships.
Smith also brought us up to date on the Clinton Triangle Shelter. The three-year lease between Urban Alchemy and the city is up next year. Funding for shelters is year-to-year; the lease renewal process has not yet started. Close by the Sanctuary, problems with the Bob Stacey Crossing elevators continue, with no solution in sight.
Another change coming to our neighborhood is the county’s large new sobering and crisis stabilization center. With construction expected to start in the spring, officials anticipate a 2027 opening. The location is across SE MLK Blvd. from the Goodwill store. As completion nears, HAND expects to set up a good neighbor agreement with the county.
The HAND Board meets every second Tuesday of the month, except August and December. St. Philip Neri provides space for our meetings, which start at 7 pm and last until 9 pm. We welcome anyone who is connected to our community in any way, to share concerns and inform us about other goings on.
Laurelhurst Neighborhood Association
By Steve Fisher
Historically, the big part of Laurelhurst Park (the lake and most of the trees, open space and pathways) has been separated from a smaller part of the park with the play area, tennis courts, basketball court and soccer area by SE Oak St.
In 2022, a “temporary” transfer of SE Oak St. between SE 37th Ave. and Cesar Chavez was made from the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) to the Park Bureau as an addition to Laurelhurst Park. And shortly thereafter, the City installed skateboard ramps, BMX track and pickleball courts in the previous street area. These features appear to be very popular and are heavily used.
After passing through various agency and Council reviews, this transfer became permanent as of September 6. Now this area will get in line with all the other competing projects and priorities of the Park Bureau so that the existing road surface and equipment will be upgraded, with additional lighting and landscaping. And this will depend on the Parks Bureau budget. In November, Portland voters will be asked to increase the Parks levy on their property tax from the current 80 cents per thousand of assessed value to $1.40 to maintain our existing Parks and make improvements.
Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association
By David Petrozzi
This month, we heard in detail about the 82nd Avenue Transit Project, a major redesign for an important neighborhood thoroughfare. The project includes two phases: the first involves maintenance in the form of repaving, which you already see underway. The second begins to consider dramatic changes including reducing the number of lanes from four to two, with transit signal priority for buses, enhanced crossings and curb ramp accessibility for pedestrian use. Representatives from PBOT met with our members to inform us of the changes, solicit feedback and brainstorm opportunities and challenges together. This aspirational vision of what 82nd Ave. might look like in the near future is a topic we are likely to revisit as the process continues.
Mark your calendars for what we hope will be the first annual ‘Taborhood’ yard sale event, scheduled for Saturday-Sunday, October 11-12. MTNA will publish a neighborhood map to guide your treasure hunt for this fun event that allows people from around town to appreciate our beautiful area, stop by our local businesses and get to know our warm community. And while you’re out walking around town, check out ‘Milepost 4’—a historical relic dating back to 1854 located in front of the United Methodist Church on SE Stark St. In conjunction with our faith partners, we’ll be working to restore it to glory with a community event to de-vegetate the area and potential future improvements planned to remember those that came before us, honoring our roots.
Finally, a schedule change: MTNA has updated our bylaws and we’ll now be meeting on the second Wednesday of each month (except December). Our next meeting will be October 8, in person at Taborspace and online via Zoom. Stop by our website, mttaborpdx.org, to sign up, join our mailing list for more details and to keep up with all of our various initiatives and community outreach. Have a project you’d like to see in the neighborhood, interested in lending a hand or just want to get to know your neighbors a little better? We hope to see you soon!
Richmond Neighborhood Association
By Allen Field
The Richmond Neighborhood Association changed it up last month by holding an Ice Cream Social in Sewallcrest Park for its September 8 meeting, but held it earlier, 6-7:30 pm. Meetings are otherwise held at Central Christian Church, 1844 SE Cesar Chavez Blvd. the second Monday of the month 7-9 pm, except January. Everyone is welcome to attend and participate. People can participate via Zoom—the link to register is on the agenda, posted to richmondpdx.org and the RNA’s listserv. Meetings are recorded and posted to the website. Email richmondnasecretary@gmail.com to get on the listserv.
The September 8 Sewallcrest Park Ice Cream Social was well attended by about 40 neighbors. Portland Police Officer Anthony Mora stayed the whole time talking with neighbors and answering questions. The Board may consider holding an annual ice cream social in place of its August meeting and hold it during its normal 7-9 pm meeting timeframe.
The meeting mostly involved socializing with neighbors over ice cream. The only Board business conducted was voting to sponsor and donate $200 to the September 21 International Day of Peace celebration, requested by Southeast Sustainable Community Coalition.
We are always in need of people to help deliver the quarterly Richmond News. If you are not receiving it, it’s because there is no delivery person for the route where you live. Contact rnanewsletter@gmail.com if you want to help distribute the newsletter.
The next meeting is October 13. Consider attending to learn about the RNA, what issues are presented to the Board and RNA projects.
South Tabor Neighborhood Association
By Cathy Kudlick
The South Tabor Neighborhood Association continues to connect more neighbors with free yard trees from the City as part of Urban Forestry’s Yard Tree Giveaway Program. The goal is to fill out our tree canopy so more people can enjoy the wonderful benefits trees bring.
On September 20, we hosted a day of art and community at our street mural refresh at SE Woodward St. and 67th Ave. Thanks to all the volunteers who stopped by to lend their time and talents to maintaining this neighborhood landmark. The original Crows’ Heart mural was painted in 2016. It was repainted a few years later after SE Woodward St. was repaved, then refreshed a couple years after that. The mural sits at the center of our neighborhood and is even visible from space! Okay, not really—but you can see it on Google Maps. 😉
Join us at our next meeting Thursday, October 16, 7 pm. For location, access to neighborhood information and to sign up for our low-traffic mailing list, visit southtabor.org.