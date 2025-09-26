Business Association Notes – October 2025

82nd Avenue Business Association
By Jacob Loeb
The 82nd Avenue Business Association would like to highlight three new members in the district. Stumptown Savings (stumptownsavings.com) is a newsletter and website that covers the Portland area’s food economy. They offer curated grocery deals, comparing prices while highlighting genuine savings, not just marketing gimmicks. No store pays for inclusion in the deals newsletter, which has free and paid versions for subscribers.
Tiburón Jarocho Mariscos (7732 SE 82nd Ave.) is an authentic Mexican seafood restaurant specializing in fresh and flavorful dishes from Veracruz. Their menu features ceviches, aguachiles, oysters, seafood cocktails and traditional favorites like pescado zarandeado and cochinita pibil tortas. The staff proudly brings the coastal flavors of southern Mexico to the local community.
Trung Nguyên Legend Cafe (8435 SE Powell Blvd.) brings the flavors of Vietnam’s leading coffee manufacturer to Portland in an elegant location remodeled to the high standards of the international franchise chain. With local ownership and deep community ties, this location seeks to be a hub for the area. The owners invite people to try their drinks made from Vietnam’s most popular coffee brand, a country that is the world’s second-largest producer of coffee.
We welcome these wonderful businesses to our growing list of members and hope others will join the 82nd Avenue Business Association (82ndaveba.com/join). Together, we can create a strong and vibrant business district at the heart of Portland.
Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association
By Jocelyn Jester
HBBA was proud to host the 42nd Annual Hawthorne Street Fair in August—we had a great turnout and we loved seeing all of the vendors and visitors on our lovely street!
Hawthorne continues to host our monthly Boulevard Beautification Bunch (BBB). The BBB is a joint effort of the Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association and the surrounding neighborhood associations to beautify Hawthorne Blvd. by being good neighbors and cleaning up. To join us, meet at Dairy Hill on SE 36th Ave. and Hawthorne Blvd., 10 am on the second Saturday of the month.
Members are also invited to listen in on our monthly Board meetings on the fourth Tuesday of the month, 8:30 am. Email us at administrator@hawthorneblvd.com for the Zoom link!
Foster Area Business Association
By Jeff Lynott
The month of October brings many familiar happenings to Foster. Dye Dye My Darling’s annual Halloween party is Saturday, October 4, and they’ll have a costume contest, fundraiser for local non-profit, music and much more; they’ll collaborate with neighboring businesses for a fun evening on Foster.
Saturday, October 11 (and every second Saturday of the month), neighbors will meet at Laurelwood Park 10 am-12 pm for a street cleanup. Later in the month, Saturday, October 25 (and every fourth Saturday of the month), join Slabtown Tours as they host a historic walking tour of Foster. Also in October: stay tuned for the Foster Area Business Association business mixer (date TBD). Learn about all these events and more at fosterarea.com.