21ten Theatre proudly presents the world-premiere production “Madonna of the Cat” from local playwright Sue Mach. Using Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale” as its jumping off point, Mach’s play imagines the 16 lost years between Act III and Act IV, exploring the themes of friendship, motherhood and forgiveness, as well as empathy for a certain bear…the principal of the Bard’s most famous stage direction.
The second production in 21ten’s fourth season runs Saturday, November 1-Sunday, November 23, Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 pm and Sunday, 2 pm. Tickets ($30-$35) available at 21ten.org/buy-tickets. $15 rush tickets are also available.
Madonna of the Cat
1 thought on “Madonna of the Cat”
Yes! Really forward to seeing this show!