Alberta Rose Theatre has your holiday show needs covered, starting with A Very George Michael Christmas with Holcombe Waller and special guests Saturday, December 20, 7 pm. Celebrate the season with a lush, soulful and gloriously nostalgic holiday concert featuring the music of George Michael and Wham! Portland music artist Holcombe Waller assembles a band of local all-stars, under the banner The Careless Whispers, and adds an array of special guest vocalists for an evening that sparkles with joy, heartbreak and unapologetic humor.
The next day is a double header of the Stumptown Soul Holiday Spectacular, with shows at 3 pm and 7 pm. The 10th annual event features an all-star cast of Portland’s finest musicians creating an unforgettable musical experience. The performances will showcase a dynamic range of holiday music, from soulful renditions and timeless classics to heartfelt acoustic and original songs.
Send off 2025 in style with Alberta Rose’s New Year’s Eve, featuring Grateful Brass and more Wednesday, December 31. Grateful Brass reimagines the iconic music of the Grateful Dead with an instrumentation of brass, drums and vocals (no guitar!). The music digs deep into the Grateful Dead discography with creative re-imaginations infused with the ebullient spirit of New Orleans Second Line, trance-like grooves of Afrobeat, brass-driven energy of Balkan music and energetic Afro-Cuban polyrhythms, all sitting on top of a heavy foundation of funk. The partially-seated show (so you can dance) starts at 9 pm.
Visit albertarosetheatre.com for tickets to these events and a full line up of upcoming shows.
Alberta Rose Holiday Shows
