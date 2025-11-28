Starting at the end of November, TriMet began to reduce transit service as part of their ongoing work to close a $300 million budget gap. In this first step of reductions, buses will run less often in the evenings on five TriMet bus lines, including FX2-Division in SE. After 7 pm daily, buses will now arrive every 24-35 minutes on this route. On the other four affected routes (35-Macadam/Greeley, 52-Farmington/185th, 77-Broadway/Halsey and 81-Kane/257th), buses will arrive once an hour after 9 pm.
This past fall, TriMet engaged the community through their Service Priorities Survey and 13 open houses. More than 4,800 people across the Portland metro area shared their thoughts in the survey, and hundreds of others added their feedback at the open houses. Participants considered nine service reduction options and ranked each, taking into account the potential toll on riders and potential cost savings for TriMet.
The survey responses, along with ridership trends and other factors, are helping TriMet create proposals for larger service cuts. In January, proposals will be shared with the public and TriMet will conduct another round of engagement. The feedback gathered will help finalize plans that the Board of Directors will consider in March and April. Preliminary plans are for another round of cuts starting March 1. These would affect 8-Jackson Park/NE 15th Ave., 48-Cornell, 75-Cesar Chavez/Lombard and 76-Hall/Greenberg.
TriMet Service Reduction
