The Architectural Heritage Center welcomes back Patty Spencer, owner of Fresh Air Sash Cord Repair, Inc., for The Basics of Wood Window Repair Saturday, February 28, 10-11:30 am. Spencer will share over 25 years of experience in preserving and restoring the function of original, double-hung, wooden windows found in homes built in the 1940s and earlier. With a focus on restoring the operating function, this workshop will cover the basics homeowners should know, including signs of window deterioration, preventative maintenance measures, good maintenance and regular repair practices, plus ideas about weatherization.
Tickets to learn to make your original, double-hung windows work better ($15 AHC members, $25 general public) available under the Programs tab at visitahc.org.
Wood Window Workshop
