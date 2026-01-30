Mike Barber presents Now, an evening of three new solo dances, performed by Barber and choreographed by three massively talented artists—Gregg Bielemeier, Randee Paufve and Cydney Wilkes Friday, February 20-Sunday, February 22. Barber has known each of the choreographers for three decades. At this point in their lives, the four, all over 60, ask, “What’s it like to create/dance now?” Find their surprising, delightful and challenging answers that are full of appreciation for the present moment in the performances.
Now takes place at New Expressive Works, 810 SE Belmont St., Friday and Saturday, 8 pm and Sunday, 2 pm. Tickets are available at conduitdance.org/mikebarber ($50 patron, $25 general admission, $18 senior/artist/student, $12 access) or in person at the Box Office the day of the show ($30). All online purchases are subject to an additional $1.50 service fee.
Mike Barber Solo Dances
