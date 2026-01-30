The Portland FolkMusic Society (PFS) is proud to present Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light Saturday, February 28, 7:30 pm at Reedwood Friends Church (2901 SE Steele St.). With Rachel Sumner on guitar and lead vocals, Kat Wallace on fiddle and Mike Siegel on upright bass, the trio specializes in applying their deeply rooted musical knowledge to new interpretations of traditional folk songs and tightly crafted original songs written by Sumner. Magic happens with just three instruments and the harmony of their voices.
With songs as sweet and biting as the nectar and venom in her voice, Sumner’s lyric-forward writing and penchant for snaking chord progressions demand something far beyond folk conventions, highlighting the acrobatic range of her brilliant bandmates. They released their debut LP Summer 2022 to critical acclaim and took first place at the 2023 Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival band competition.
Tickets ($25 general, $22 PFS member, $13 students, all + service fees) available at bit.ly/3NWZUux. Doors open at 7 pm.
