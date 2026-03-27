Triangle Productions! continues celebrating its 36th year with shows about women with The Savannah Sipping Society by Jones Hope Wooten Thursday, April 2-Saturday, April 18. Four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by fate—and an impromptu happy hour—and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Over the course of six months filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures and the occasional liquid refreshment, these middle-aged women successfully bond and find the confidence to jumpstart new lives. Together they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment—and most importantly, realize it’s never too late to make new old friends.
Shows Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm and one Sunday matinee at 2 pm. Tickets $5 Arts For All (walk up only), $20, $30 and $40. Visit trianglepro.org/savannah-sipping-society to purchase tickets.
The Savannah Sipping Society
Triangle Productions! continues celebrating its 36th year with shows about women with The Savannah Sipping Society by Jones Hope Wooten Thursday, April 2-Saturday, April 18. Four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by fate—and an impromptu happy hour—and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Over the course of six months filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures and the occasional liquid refreshment, these middle-aged women successfully bond and find the confidence to jumpstart new lives. Together they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment—and most importantly, realize it’s never too late to make new old friends.