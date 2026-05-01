The May 19 Primary Election in Multnomah County includes candidates for Metro Council and federal, state and judicial positions. All registered voters in Multnomah County will receive a ballot for the election and there is assistance available for those with disabilities or who prefer to vote in another language.
Voters with disabilities can request voting assistance from a friend, family member or someone else they know and trust. If needed, voters can request election-related assistance from Multnomah County Elections. Their Voter Assistance Teams can help a voter in their home, at the facility they live in or at an election service location (either the Duniway-Lovejoy Elections Building in SE Portland or the Voting Center Express in Gresham). The support is always free.
Voters can also request assistance voting in their preferred language. Multnomah County Elections has multilingual staff available and can also provide an interpreter, free of charge, to anyone who needs assistance in voting or elections processes in a language other than English. Telephone or video interpretation is available in any language, including American Sign Language.
For assistance, contact Multnomah County Elections by calling 503.988.8683, visiting multco.us/info/accessible-voting-options or emailing elections@multco.us.
Voting Assistance Available
The May 19 Primary Election in Multnomah County includes candidates for Metro Council and federal, state and judicial positions. All registered voters in Multnomah County will receive a ballot for the election and there is assistance available for those with disabilities or who prefer to vote in another language.