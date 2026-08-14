The Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon and the Bird Alliance of Oregon, with presenting sponsor Catio Craftsman, host the 14th Annual Catio Tour Saturday, September 12, 10 am-2 pm at various catio locations throughout SE Portland. The self-guided tour invites people to peek into some of Portland’s most creative outdoor cat spaces, from simple enclosures to standout backyard showpieces. At each stop, guests can meet homeowners, compare materials and access points and gather practical ideas for creating safe outdoor spaces for cats.
For the first time ever, all catios are located in SE Portland. The lineup of playful catios includes the spot-on “Pawthorne Bridge,” an impressive structure modeled after the Hawthorne Bridge.
Catios keep birds safe from cats, and cats safe from coyotes. They also allow cats to experience fresh air, sunshine and outdoor enrichment while preventing the risks of roaming and being hit by cars.
Tickets, available at catssafeathome.org/catio, are $15 each and include an online guidebook, as well as handy maps to help participants make the most of their day. The guidebook, available one week before the event, includes all catio details, including quick facts with catio materials and cost.
14th Annual Catio Tour
The Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon and the Bird Alliance of Oregon, with presenting sponsor Catio Craftsman, host the 14th Annual Catio Tour Saturday, September 12, 10 am-2 pm at various catio locations throughout SE Portland. The self-guided tour invites people to peek into some of Portland’s most creative outdoor cat spaces, from simple enclosures to standout backyard showpieces. At each stop, guests can meet homeowners, compare materials and access points and gather practical ideas for creating safe outdoor spaces for cats.