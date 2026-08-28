Each year during Geek Week, TPK Brewing Co. runs a series of one-shots based on the latest Dungeons & Dragons book, which this year is Ravenloft: The Horrors Within. The 13 one-shot adventures feature a loose plotline connecting them together, for a total of 70 tables of D&D this year. Players receive prizes based on the number of sessions attended.
The sessions are all self-contained one-shots with a compelling story arc for folks who just attend one or two, but do loosely connect to a larger plotline driven by TPK’s new house-vampire, Damian Van Tide, for those who make it all the way to the finale. All sessions are for players ages 16+.
There will be a special vampiric cocktail available for the event (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) and En Vida will be extending their weekday chorizo breakfast burrito special into the weekend for those “camping out” for a full 12 hours of gaming.
Geek Week runs Friday, September 11-Sunday, September 20. Visit tpkbrewing.com/event-details/beerovia-summer-of-dread to book individual sessions and for more information, including details on making a custom character.
Geek Week at TPK
Each year during Geek Week, TPK Brewing Co. runs a series of one-shots based on the latest Dungeons & Dragons book, which this year is Ravenloft: The Horrors Within. The 13 one-shot adventures feature a loose plotline connecting them together, for a total of 70 tables of D&D this year. Players receive prizes based on the number of sessions attended.