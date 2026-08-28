Quirky earring brand Artface celebrates the opening of its first retail store at 3327 SE Hawthorne Blvd. Saturday, September 12, 2-6 pm. The Pop-Out-Palooza is a free, all-ages party with live art and activities with illustrating duo Day Off, a make-your-own-earring station, music, refreshments, a photo booth and free earrings for the first 100 guests.
Guests are invited to participate in the 4 pm over-the-top fashion show and quirkiest outfit contest, with a $200 Artface shopping spree awarded to the winner. Participants must register at the event by 3 pm.
Known for its oversized pop-out paper earrings, Artface began as an online subscription business and have an especially enthusiastic following among educators. Artface founder Cassidy Clawson said, “They wear our earrings to make students laugh, match a lesson or bring a little more fun into the classroom. We wanted this celebration to feel as creative and expressive as the community that helped build Artface.”
Artface Grand Opening
Quirky earring brand Artface celebrates the opening of its first retail store at 3327 SE Hawthorne Blvd. Saturday, September 12, 2-6 pm. The Pop-Out-Palooza is a free, all-ages party with live art and activities with illustrating duo Day Off, a make-your-own-earring station, music, refreshments, a photo booth and free earrings for the first 100 guests.