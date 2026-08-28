Sunday, September 13, 12-4 pm Friends of Mt. Tabor Park hosts the first annual Tabor Day, a new community celebration in the park’s amphitheater. The family-friendly event brings together the people who make Mt. Tabor what it is, including members and soon-to-be-members, volunteers and neighbors. Expect refreshments, tables from neighborhood partners, a talk on the park’s history, games, raffle and more for what may be the start of a new tradition.
Tabor Day is free and open to everyone, members and non-members alike. Bring friends, family, neighbors, pets (on leash, of course) and anyone else who loves the park.
Tabor Day
Sunday, September 13, 12-4 pm Friends of Mt. Tabor Park hosts the first annual Tabor Day, a new community celebration in the park’s amphitheater. The family-friendly event brings together the people who make Mt. Tabor what it is, including members and soon-to-be-members, volunteers and neighbors. Expect refreshments, tables from neighborhood partners, a talk on the park’s history, games, raffle and more for what may be the start of a new tradition.