Triangle productions! begins its 37th season Thursday, September 10 with the hit Broadway comedy, The Shark is Broken by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon. The famous 1974 movie Jaws wasn’t easy to film. Why? The mechanical shark didn’t cooperate and for days on end actors Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw waited and waited to film sequences with the shark. Ian Shaw, Robert’s son, has co-written a play about the adventure, taking audiences behind the scenes of filming. The comedy has one wondering, will the shark ever work?
90-minute performances run Thursday, September 10-Sunday, September 27 Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and two Sunday matinees at 2 pm. Visit trianglepro.org/the-shark-is-broken for tickets, $5-$40.
Hit Broadway Comedy at Triangle
Triangle productions! begins its 37th season Thursday, September 10 with the hit Broadway comedy, The Shark is Broken by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon. The famous 1974 movie Jaws wasn’t easy to film. Why? The mechanical shark didn’t cooperate and for days on end actors Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw waited and waited to film sequences with the shark. Ian Shaw, Robert’s son, has co-written a play about the adventure, taking audiences behind the scenes of filming. The comedy has one wondering, will the shark ever work?