This fall Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble (PJCE) Records is releasing three albums. In September comes the newest project by the Indie songstress, Rebecca Sanborn, a legend in the Pacific Northwest. More than an album, Shadow Work is a career-defining sonic narrative. Harnessing the full weight of a 12-piece ensemble, Sanborn takes a massive artistic swing, translating late-night introspection into an expansive, highly textured orchestral journey that stands as a definitive milestone in her catalogue. The release comes as part of the Montavilla Jazz Festival Friday, September 4.
In October, George Colligan is taking a big swing himself. He’s paired up with rising-star vocalist, Zyanna Melada, to deliver an 11-track album of heartfelt and heavy songs that would be like if Lalah Hathaway was backed by…well…Colligan. The record release event is Thursday, October 15 at the Old Church.
Then in November, Artistic Director and Director of PJCE Records, Ryan Meagher, releases an album himself. It features an all-star band, new tunes and a VIBE. It’s mostly studio tracks, but there are two live tracks recorded at The 1905. The band is a two-time Downbeat poll-winner—Noah Preminger, George Colligan, Michael Feinberg and Jonathan Pinson.
Visit pjce.org/album-category/releases for all three releases.
Three PJCE Album Releases
This fall Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble (PJCE) Records is releasing three albums. In September comes the newest project by the Indie songstress, Rebecca Sanborn, a legend in the Pacific Northwest. More than an album, Shadow Work is a career-defining sonic narrative. Harnessing the full weight of a 12-piece ensemble, Sanborn takes a massive artistic swing, translating late-night introspection into an expansive, highly textured orchestral journey that stands as a definitive milestone in her catalogue. The release comes as part of the Montavilla Jazz Festival Friday, September 4.