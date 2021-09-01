The Kingsmen and Friends Toast Mike Mitchell

A Benefit for the Oregon Music Hall of Fame’s Music In The Schools & Scholarship Program takes place Sunday September 26, 6 pm at the Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave. Mitchell was the original guitarist and co-founder of The Kingsmen, the Portland band whose version of Louie, Louie was a huge international hit. He passed away April 16 on his 77th birthday. The remaining Kingsmen will play a full show with guests including a rare performance from Paul Revere & The Raiders members Phil “Fang” Volk, Jim “Harpo” Valley, Keith Allison and others.
Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 door at Aladdin-Theater.com or at the theatre box office.