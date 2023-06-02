Neighborhood Notes June 2023

HAND
By Jill Riebesehl
A large number of neighbors attended the Hosford-Abernethy Neighborhood Association’s first in-person meeting in three years. It was held in Carvlin Hall on the St. Philip Neri campus. Fr. Andrew extended a wide welcome, gave a brief recent history of changes at the parish and described renovations to the Old Church (renamed Nancy Salta Hall) that will allow for more and different types of events for community-wide use.
The main item on the agenda was Mayor Wheeler’s proposed Gideon St. encampment, planned to open in July. Eric Zimmerman of the mayor’s staff described the site’s structure and goals in some detail and explained how those in charge and the city plan to mitigate impacts and integrate with the surrounding neighborhoods. HAND Board members and others had leafleted widely to provide neighbors a chance to ask questions and share concerns, which Zimmerman fielded. To learn more, HAND would like a visit with site manager, Urban Alchemy.
Chris Eykamp, HAND chair, updated us on the complex problem in restoring swimming access to the Willamette River via the Holman Dock, near the Hawthorn Bridge.
The next HAND Board meeting will be Tuesday, June 20, 7 pm. Zoom or in-person has not yet been determined. Check our website, handpdx.org, closer to the meeting date for details.
Montavilla Neighborhood Association
By Louise Hoff
Montavilla is buzzing with activities in our three community gardens, preparations for school graduations, picnics in our three parks, yard sales and block parties. Our farmer’s market will be open every Sunday 11 am-2 pm and we also have a few mini farms where people can buy plants and veggies. Music lovers and musicians are getting in gear for another excellent Montavilla Jazz Festival, businesses and organizations are planning a Stark St. street fair and MNA will be announcing another fun and well-attended public get-together in June.
Montavilla has also been selected by the county to host three shelters on 82nd Ave. The first “Safe Park Village” to open will be situated at 333 NE 82nd Ave. and run by Multnomah County and Straightway Services. The site has a five-year contract, to be renewed annually, offering meals, shelter, case management services, health services, housing navigation, restrooms and showers, staffed 24/7 with an-onsite manager.
Bianca Montas from Straightway Services and a county representative, tried to field questions from residents at the last MNA meeting (the recording is on our website, montavilla.org) but said there is so much still being determined about referrals, off-site vehicles, taxpayer cost, those who disrespect the rules, safety issues, safety screening and a no-camping perimeter.
Some residents asked why Montavilla was chosen for so many sites compared to the other 36 neighborhoods and why residents were not involved at all in the placement or purchase of the sites. The city and county differ on criteria for site placement, the city having made some accommodations about distance from schools and residents, while the county is not aware of any promises like this that were made.
Montas suggested people direct questions to Jordan McIntyre, Contract Manager, at 971.415.7830 or Straightway Services@live.com or access multco.us/shelters/montavilla-safe-park.
At our last meeting Pastor Merriweather envisioned a community meeting in July and our MNA Chair Jacob Loeb offered to facilitate. Once the date is set we will announce it on our website and social media.
Join us for our next meeting, Monday, June 12, 6:30 pm on Zoom. Find the link at montavilla.org.
Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association
By David Petrozzi
MTNA hosted our regular monthly meeting May 17 via Zoom. Last month’s neighborhood cleanup was a success and a great example of several different organizations working together to provide services for residents across multiple neighborhoods in our city. We approved an amendment to our bylaws to more closely align them with current practices, and then held our annual elections for the MTNA board. We also received an encouraging update on details of the proposed lamppost removal from Mt. Tabor Park which was heartening to the extent that the city has become more responsive to neighbors’ concerns and is coordinating more effectively with neighborhood associations to maintain the character and appeal of our lovely parks. Many individuals have devoted enormous time and energy in this regard and their efforts are sincerely appreciated.
Next month will have an environmental focus with a presentation from a representative of the Critical Energy Project regarding the safety of petroleum storage along the Willamette River and a possible talk on community solar energy initiatives. Our next meeting will take place Wednesday, June 21, 7 pm via Zoom. Find links for this, and all of our meetings, under the “Meetings and Events” tab of our website, mttaborpdx.org.
North Tabor Neighborhood Association
By Kim Kasch
North Tabor Neighborhood Association (NTNA) had our first in person neighborhood meeting in three years on Tuesday, May 16. Over 20 people were in attendance for the first half of the meeting, which was dedicated to developing and discussing ideas for building community within our neighborhood. The Board recapped our first community event for 2023 which was a Neighborhood Cleanup on April 22. It offered neighbors a chance to volunteer, convene and support other neighbors.
Other meeting topics included notifying attendees of PDX 311, an interface for reporting issues that need city attention such as potholes or road hazards (bit.ly/PDX311Site); interest in learning where summer cooling shelters will be located; and topics for the NTNA digital newsletter, such as highlighting neighborhood businesses to help build community support.
Many more helpful suggestions and ideas were shared, a summary of which will appear in the NTNA newsletter soon. If you do not already receive our digital newsletter, you can sign-up at northtabor.org.
Please join us at our next in-person neighborhood meeting Tuesday, June 20, 6:30 pm, at the Community of Christ Church, 4837 NE Couch St.
Richmond Neighborhood Association
By Allen Field
The Richmond Neighborhood Association (RNA) held its monthly meeting May 8. Meetings are the second Monday of the month 7-9 pm except January. Meetings are now held in-person at Central Christian Church, 1844 SE Cesar E. Chavez Blvd.; people can also participate via Zoom. The link to pre-register for Zoom is on the agenda, which is posted to richmondpdx.org and the RNA Announce listserv. To be added to the listserv, email richmondnasecretary@gmail.com. The RNA now has an Instagram account, @richmondNAPDX.
The annual RNA board election was held May 8 and 9, 6-8 pm, at Central Christian Church. People enjoyed donated ice cream from the Division St. Salt & Straw store and three extra non-Salt & Straw flavors were provided. All the candidates were elected by a majority of votes cast–Claire Cofsky, Brian Hochhalter, Debby Hochhalter, JoAnne Knowles and Ann Sandvig. Details on the vote count can be found at our website.
The Board voted to send a letter to the Boundary Commission, drawing the boundaries for the four new Council Districts, to maintain existing neighborhood association boundaries and use them to create the new District boundaries.
The Board discussed holding a Board retreat in the near future.
The Board voted to submit payment for the Saturday, August 19 movie in Sewallcrest Park–Hidden Figures–mark your calendar.
The next RNA meeting is Monday, June 12. Come and check out a meeting.
South Tabor Neighborhood Association
By Cathy Kudlick
The South Tabor Neighborhood Association met in person Thursday, May 18 at APANO (SE 82nd Ave. and SE Division St.). Plans are moving forward for our annual garage sale/garden tour Saturday, June 10, 9 am–3 pm. Come swap stories, plant wisdom and junk with your neighbors! Paper and Google maps will be available. This year we’re pleased to have more sign-ups than ever, including local businesses where our association is building stronger ties. Register your garage and/or garden for the event by June 4 at southtabor.square.site.
Near-future STNA events will include a community gathering to repaint the street mural at SE 67th Ave. and SE Woodward St., workshops about neighborhood safety and other opportunities to connect with neighbors.
Our next association meeting will be Thursday, June 15, 7–9 pm (the third Thursday of the month). Once again we’ll be in-person at APANO, 8188 SE Division St. There will be pizza and ballots to elect a new chair and secretary. Anyone age 16 and over who lives in South Tabor is welcome to vote. This includes renters and homeowners, housed and unhoused people. Membership also extends to one representative from any business, government agency or nonprofit located in the neighborhood.
For the latest updates, join our mailing list and to learn more about us, visit southtabor.org.
Sunnyside Neighborhood Association
By Gloria Jacobs
We had an excellent turnout at our May meeting. We elected three new and one returning Board member for two-year terms. Congratulations to our current VP Hannah Wallace and our new Board members Daniel Mandel, Kendra Hansen and Mike Thelin. We are excited to have your energy and ideas.
We also reviewed some SNA actions of the past year including holding an informative debate about Portland’s new charter amendment; learning about the environmental and health effects of gas-powered leaf blowers and yard tools and their alternatives; relaunching our Land Use & Transportation committee with a new charter that puts the needs of renters, who make up most Sunnyside residents, in the foreground; bringing services to our neighbors living on the streets with the Sunnyside Shower Project (SSP) and the SNACC committee; moving the Piazza’s painted planting barrels to the Sunnyside Environment School as they were deemed a nuisance by PBOT; and bringing a monthly newsletter to the neighborhood.
Please don’t hesitate to reach out to board@sunnysideportland.org with issues, or a community event you’d like us to highlight on our calendar or Facebook page.
Starting in June, SNACC meetings will be on the first Thursday of the month. The June 1st meeting will focus on the pros and cons of incorporating as a nonprofit and the latest grants being applied for. Know of a good grant for the SSP? Email Hannah at Hannahmwallace@gmail.com.