Prosper Portland Community Event Grant Awardees

By Kris McDowell
The Events and Film Office at Prosper Portland has announced the recipients of the Community Event Grants for spring and summer 2024. The grants will support 36 events that started taking place in May and will continue through September.
Nearly 200 applications were submitted to and reviewed by the office for the spring and summer seasons. The top 36 scoring applications, including seven film-related ones, were awarded full funding. Additional funding was also secured to provide 18 runners-up with up to 50 percent of their funding request. In total, $189,750 was awarded in grants with 77 percent of awardees identifying as Black, Indigenous or Person of Color. All of the events funded are free or have an accessible pricing structure.
June events taking place in SE start off with Dream Big City’s kick off to their fourth annual season of FamJam Tuesday, June 4 at 2700 SE 67th Ave. The FamJam program holds block parties Tuesdays 5:30-8 pm June, July and August throughout the city that bring the community together through skateboarding, games, music, art and free food.
Honk! PDX Fest takes place Saturday, June 8 at the south end of Lents Park (92nd Ave. and SE Steele St.), 1-6 pm and Sunday, June 9 in the Montavilla Neighborhood, 12-7 pm at the plaza (SE Stark St. and SE 79th Ave.), the Milwaukie Lumber parking lot (SE 81st Ave. and SE Washington St.) and the Beer Bunker (7918 SE Stark St.). 20 bands will be playing during the course of the weekend. Attendees to the free event are encouraged to bring chairs, picnic blankets, water, snacks, sunscreen, hula hoops, flow toys, bubbles and their dancing shoes.
MetroEast Community Media uses media to invigorate civic engagement, inspire diverse voices and strengthen community life and will be screening “Food Foray!” at Milagro Theatre, 525 SE Stark St., Sunday, June 9. The original docuseries follows host Jessica visiting an incredible collection of international grocery stores in East County and getting to know their customers through cooking and sharing meals.
Ten, Tiny, Talks Film Festival takes place the following weekend, Friday, June 14-Sunday, June 16 at Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St. The Artist in Residency and Film Festival elevates new and emerging artists who are ready to take their creativity to the next level and connects the world to unforgettable trans and queer filmmaking. Shows start at 6 pm each of the three days.
Books with Pictures Minicon (BwPCon!) celebrates comics, illustration, zines and the local artist community and also features live music, special guests, panels and trivia with the comic shop in the middle of it all. The one-day, all-ages, dog-friendly event takes place Saturday, June 15, starting at 10 am at 1401 SE Division St.
The 2024 Foster Summer Soiree brings live entertainment and vendors to Laurelwood Park, special activations at several Foster Blvd. businesses, sidewalk sales and more Saturday, June 22, 12-6 pm. SE 63rd Ave., south of Foster Blvd., will be partially closed to provide car-free space and yard games.
The Community Event Grants are intended to advance the city’s economic and cultural revitalization through direct financial support. Grants are designed to encourage event vibrancy in all communities to support Portland residents and visitors; benefit communities and small businesses near funded events through increased foot traffic and community engagement; create opportunities to share art, film, culture and community; encourage Portlanders to connect and engage with each other; and create a sense of belonging.
Prosper Portland Director of Economic Development Shea Flaherty Betin said, “Putting our tax dollars back into community-led activations creates immediate value for our local businesses and the opportunity for Portland families to make life-long memories. When we double down on Portland’s cultural and creative landscape, we’re not just saying, ‘thank you, we see you,’ we are telling the story of Portland’s increasingly inclusive renaissance.”
The Events and Film Office at Prosper Portland facilitates Portland-based events and activations, showcases Portland’s cultural landscape, celebrates the diversity of creative talent, businesses and communities, promotes Portland as a film location and supports the industry’s success locally and internationally. Working collaboratively with city offices, the Events and Film Office deploys grants and sponsorships to elevate the economic value of cultural programming and local production in the community. Prosper Portland, Travel Oregon, Travel Portland and the City of Portland Office of Arts and Culture support and fund this program.
A full listing of events across the city, in June and beyond, from recipients of the Community Event Grants can be found at portlandeventsandfilm.com/blog/cegawardees-fhbhw.