Street Plaza Survey

The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) street plaza program is ever-evolving and they are offering the community an opportunity to share their thoughts about it. Each year the Street Plaza Team releases a summer survey to understand how people use the plazas and gather feedback to help them plan for the future.
The 2024 survey is live, available in both English and Spanish, at surveymonkey.com/r/PBOTPlazas. The 15-question survey asks questions about 17 street plazas throughout the city regarding how often people visit them, how they get to the plazas, the amenities the plazas offer and an opportunity to suggest improvements to or concerns about the plazas.
The community’s input is highly valued and will help PBOT enhance and improve the public street plazas to better serve everyone. Rather than just a place to pass through, these plazas are intended to be vibrant community hubs where all are welcome.
SE Ankeny St.’s Rainbow Road. Photo by PBOT.